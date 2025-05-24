Shorebirds Edged by One Run in Saturday Loss to Salem

SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (17-27) were narrowly defeated by the Salem Red Sox (19-24) on Saturday, falling 4-3.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Shorebirds struck first with an infield single by Raylin Ramos. However, the throw to first base resulted in an error that allowed Luis Guevara to score. Moments later, Ramos crossed home plate on an RBI triple by Edwin Amparo, giving Delmarva a 2-0 advantage.

Salem scored their first run in the fourth inning with a two-out RBI single by Fraymi De Leon, bringing the score to 2-1.

The Red Sox grabbed the lead in the fifth inning with an infield RBI single by Frederick Jimenez, tying the game. A bases-loaded walk to Karim Ayubi then put Salem ahead 3-2.

Delmarva small-balled their way to a tie game in the top of the sixth, as Kevin Guerrero executed a squeeze bunt to bring Edwin Amparo home from third base, evening the score at three entering the seventh.

The back-and-forth game continued in the seventh as Salem took the lead with an RBI single by Natanael Yuten, scoring Frederick Jimenez and putting the Red Sox ahead 4-3.

The Shorebirds' offense couldn't overcome that run in the final two innings, as Jay Allmer kept Delmarva scoreless, leading to a 4-3 victory for Salem.

Jay Allmer (2-0) was the winning pitcher for Salem, with Kenny Leiner (0-2) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The series wraps up on Sunday as the Shorebirds need a win to clinch their second consecutive series victory. Luis De León will take the mound for his fourth rehab start, facing off against Blake Aita from the Red Sox. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM.







