Mudcats Down Fredericksburg in Extras
May 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats scored twice in the top of the 11th inning and held on in the bottom half as they turned back the Fredericksburg Nationals 4-3 on Saturday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
With the game square in the top of the 11th Carolina (28-15) took advantage of the Nationals bullpen and scored a pair of runs off Adam Bloebaum (L, 0-2). Filippo Di Turi started the scoring with a single to right that scored Jose Anderson and gave the Mudcats a 3-2 lead. Later in the 11th, Demetrio Nadal brought Eric Bitonti home when he singled to left and a 4-2 Mudcat advantage.
Fredericksburg (20-23) got a run back in the last of the 11th against Mudcats reliever Jesus Flores (W, 3-1) as Nathaniel Ochoa Leyva singled to left to pull Fredericksburg to within one but the Nationals would strand the bases loaded allowing the Mudcats to hang on for the 4-3 victory.
Carolina trailed 2-0 in the sixth but fought back to tie the game Jesus Made struck a double to centerfield, and two batters later, Bitonti homered for the second consecutive game to knot the score at two.
The series wraps up Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:35 P.M. as the Mudcats give the ball to LHP Sam Garcia (3-1, 2.03) while the Nationals counter with RHP Bryan Polanco (3-3, 2.52).
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats.
