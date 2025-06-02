Pena Named Carolina League Player of the Week

June 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina League announced Monday afternoon that Carolina Mudcats infielder Luis Pena has been named the League's Player of the Week.

Pena is coming off a week in which he posted a slash line of .412/.474/.882 (7-for-17) with two home runs, one triple, four RBI and two walks helping lead the Mudcats to a series victory over the Salem Red Sox

Signed by the Milwaukee Brewers in January 2024, Pena has posted a line of .339/.559/.696 this season with five home runs, 28 RBI and leads the team with 22 stolen bases.

This is the fourth time this season that a member of the Mudcats has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week with Marco Dinges being selected twice and Josh Adamczewski once.

The Mudcats return to action on Tuesday night at 6:30 P.M. when they open a series at Five County Stadium against the Charleston RiverDogs.

