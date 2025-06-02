Alonzo Tredwell Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

June 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Alonzo Tredwell has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on June 1st, 2025. This is the first league award of Tredwell's career and the first Fayetteville pitcher to receive the weekly honor this season.

On Friday night in Columbia, Tredwell put together a career night out of the Fayetteville bullpen, retiring 15 straight hitters while striking out four across the 5.0 perfect frames. His efforts helped lock up a 2-1 victory in a series the Woodpeckers secured 4-2 on the road. The big night on the hill also marked the longest hitless outing of Tredwell's career and the third time in May in which he completed a five-inning appearance.

Tredwell has been a staple of the Woodpeckers starting rotation and bullpen tandem since Opening Day, pitching to a 3.06 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 14 walks over 35.1 total innings. The second-year Carolina League arm was acquired by the Houston Astros in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of UCLA.

The Woodpeckers head to North Augusta, South Carolina to play the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday, June 3rd for a six-game road series. The club returns to Segra Stadium on June 10th for a six-game series against the Fredericksburg Nationals.







Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.