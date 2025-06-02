Drone Show Returns to Segra Park June 13

June 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC- The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they are bringing a drone show presented by Elite Lawn & Landscape back to Segra Park Friday, June 13 to celebrate Copa de la Diversion Weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch. The team hosted the Midlands' first drone show April 11 and after positive feedback from fans, brought it back to Segra Park this summer.

The Fireflies are also bringing back their 4 for $54 deal to kick-off their Copa de la Diversion Weekend. The Fireflies become their LatinX alter ego Los Chicharrones de Columbia for the weekend as we celebrate Latin culture in Columbia and around baseball.

"We had so many fans stop us after our first drone show in April and tell us that was one of the best things we have ever done," Team President Brad Shank said, "And we get a lot of fans who come out for their first game during our Copa Weekend celebration, so we wanted to add something special to make the experience even better when Los Chicharrónes take the field."

The offer includes four Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union All-Star tickets, four 24 oz fountain sodas and four ballpark hot dogs. The package has an $86 value, saving families $32 to attend a special night at Segra Park.

Fans can purchase the offer here. For more information on tickets and pricing, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

For families of more than four people, the offer will allow fans to add additional tickets for $13.50 up to 10 people.

Copa de la Diversion Weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch is right around the corner and the Fireflies are filling the week with music, food and fun celebrations! Latin Caravan will perform live music each of the three nights of Copa Weekend. Friday, June 13 the team is giving away Sugar Skull Bobbleheads to the first 1,000 in attendance and post-game we'll host a drone show presented by Elite Lawn & Landscape featuring 100 drones lighting up the night sky. Saturday, June 14, the team will have a live band performing music during the game and a dance performance from Sincapao Flamenco followed by post-game fireworks. The weekend closes out with a Sunday Funday where kids can run the bases post-game thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and we'll host a full-team autograph session to close out the night. In addition to that, Luna Creciente will be performing different Mexican folk dances, we'll have pre-game catch on the field for Father's Day and a vintage car show at the stadium featuring 25 classic cars and 20 motorcycles. Buy your tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.







