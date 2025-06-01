Fireflies Late Rally Falls Short in 12-6 Loss

June 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Derlin Figueroa of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Derlin Figueroa of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies rallied late scoring three in the eighth in Saturday night's game but ultimately fell 12-6 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Segra Park.

Fayetteville got on the board early with a pair of runs in the second, taking advantage of a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. The Woodpeckers added to their lead in the fourth and fifth innings to go up 6-1.

Columbia sparked some offense in the bottom of the fifth. After Milo Rushford and Josi Novas reached base, Dionmy Salon delivered an RBI single to left to put the Fireflies on the board. In the sixth, Derlin Figueroa provided a major boost with an RBI triple, then came home on a Rushford groundout to trim the deficit to 9-3.

The offense stayed hot in the eighth inning. With Figueroa in scoring position, Josi Novas blasted his seventh home run of the season - a two-run shot to center - to make it a 12-6 ballgame.

On the mound, Gabriel Silva tossed a scoreless ninth inning to close out the night for the Fireflies bullpen.

Dash Albus threw one and a third scoreless innings. Albus and Silva were the only two Fireflies pitchers to not allow a run

The Fireflies kick-off a new series with the Hickory Crawdads Tuesday at L.P. Frans Stadium at 7 pm. Both teams have yet to announce their pitchers for the week.

Columbia returns home to Segra Park Tuesday, June 10 to start a series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. They start the week with Fort Jackson Night, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. Join the team as they honor recent graduates of basic training at Segra Park. That weekend is also Copa de la Diversion weekend! Join the Fireflies as they become Los Chicharrones de Columbia. We'll have a Sugar Skull Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans Friday, June 13, live music, dancing and a fireworks show post-game Saturday June, 14 and Sunday you can enjoy live music, a pre-game classic car and motor cycle show and dads can play catch on the field. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.