Lynchburg Takes Five of Six from Fredericksburg

June 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats stole five out of six from the Fredericksburg Nationals as they held on for a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Hillcats struggled to capitalize with runners in scoring position throughout the afternoon, but a strong showing from their bullpen allowed them to maintain their slim lead. In addition, three errors from the Nationals allowed Lynchburg to keep the pressure on the FredNats pitching staff.

Lynchburg would get on the board early as the Hillcats got things going in the first inning. Nick Mitchell would drive home his outfield counterpart, Tommy Hawke, with a single. In the second, a balk from Merritt Beeker would allow for Yaikel Mijares to score, putting Lynchburg up 2-0.

The Nationals would get a run back in the fourth inning as Nate Ochoa grounded into a fielder's choice.

The bullpen's would be outstanding for each time over the rest of the game. For Lynchburg, Jesus Luna delivered a strong showing of three full innings of work, only allowing one hit, keeping the one run lead in tack.

In the eighth, Yaikel Mijares cracked the stalemate as he singled to right field, scoring Ryan Cesarini and extending the Hillcats lead to two.

Logun McGuire entered in the ninth inning and only surrendered a single as he picked up his team-leading third save of the season.

Lynchburg heads up I-460 for a series against the Salem Red Sox beginning on Tuesday. They will return home to take on the Carolina League North leading Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday, June 10. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.







