Longball Propels Mudcats to Sunday Victory

June 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats hit four solo home runs, including a pair of bombs from Eric Bitonti as they defeated the Salem Red Sox 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Salem (20-29) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Justin Gonzales hit his first home run of the season for the early advantage.

Carolina (33-16) wasted no time responding as Bitonti clubbed a solo shot in the bottom of the first to knot the score.

The Mudcats took the lead for the first time in the fourth inning when Luis Pena connected on his fifth home run of the season and a 2-1 advantage.

In the sixth, Carolina added to their lead with a pair of solo shots against Blake Aita (L, 2-3), as Yannic Walter blasted his first home run of the season for a 3-1 Mudcats lead. Later in the frame, Bitonti struck again with his second home run of the game and a 4-1 lead. Sunday marked the second straight game that Bitonti hit multiple home runs.

The Red Sox got a run back in the seventh when Sarlyn Nunez hit a solo home run off Sam Garcia (W, 5-1) to make it 4-2.

Jack Seppings (S, 4) worked a scoreless ninth to preserve the 4-2 victory for the Mudcats.

Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday night as they welcome the Charleston RiverDogs to town. First pitch is set for 6:30 P.M.

