FredNats Lose Third Straight at Lynchburg

June 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (21-29) lost 3-1 to the Lynchburg Hillcats (31-20) in their third straight loss and fifth of the week in the Hill City.

Merritt Beeker got the start for the FredNats in a Sunday bullpen game for Billy McMillon's squad, the first professional start in the lefty's career. Almost instantly, he found himself in trouble after the speedster Tommy Hawke barely flicked a flare down the left field line for a double and Welbyn Francisca reached on an error at third by Jorgelys Mota. Then, with the hit and run on, Nick Mitchell hit a ball to shortstop where a hole opened up for a single and Lynchburg went ahead 1-0.

Another run scored for the Hillcats in the second inning, with a hit and another error in the field for the FredNats. Yaikel Mijares touched home with two outs when Beeker balked him in as Francisca was coming up for a 2-0 Lynchburg lead.

The FredNats did scratch a run across in the fourth inning against the Lynchburg bullpen, as Nate Ochoa scored Mota with an RBI fielder's choice to make it 2-1. Unfortunately for the FredNats, that was all the offense on the afternoon.

The bullpen did its job to post zeroes until giving up a run in the bottom of the eighth, but the final bell rang when Carlos Tavares grounded out to shortstop as the game's potential tying run in the ninth inning.

Beeker (0-1) got the loss and Sean Heppner (3-1) got the win. Logan McGuire got the save with a scoreless ninth inning, his third. Now, the FredNats are off Monday and will next be in action back at home against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday.







