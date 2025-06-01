Myrtle Beach Falls 4-1 to Augusta in Series Finale

Myrtle Beach Pelicans vs. the Augusta GreenJackets

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Augusta GreenJackets 4-1 on Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (18-31) took an early lead in the first when Jose Escobar grounded out to score Angel Cepeda, making it 1-0.

The GreenJackets (28-21) responded in the second, with Mason Guerra's single scoring Colby Jones, followed by Luis Sanchez's single scoring Guerra and Nick Montgomery, giving Augusta a 3-1 lead.

John Gil's double in the fifth inning scored Sanchez, finalizing the score at 4-1.

Augusta's pitching staff was stellar, with Jeremy Reyes throwing 4.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Samuel Mejia (3-3) earned the win, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Albert Rivas and David Rodriguez combined for 2.0 scoreless innings, with Rodriguez earning the save.

Pelicans starter Hayden Frank (0-3) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits over 2.0 innings with one strikeout and one walk.

Cole Reynolds, Landon Ginn, and Jackson Kirkpatrick combined for 7.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts.

Augusta's Luis Sanchez led the offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Gil went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI. The GreenJackets went 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base. For Myrtle Beach, Owen Ayers went 1-for-4 with a double, but the team struggled, going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and leaving four runners on base.

The Pelicans will enjoy an off day before traveling to Kannapolis to take on the Cannon Ballers (White Sox affiliate) at 7:00 E.T. on Tuesday, June 3. Neither team has announced their starters for the six-game series.

