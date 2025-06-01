Shorebirds Fall in Series Finale to Crawdads

June 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (20-31) were defeated by the Hickory Crawdads (26-24) in Sunday's series by a final score of 13-5.

The Shorebirds took an early lead in the first inning when a two-out throwing error off the bat of Kevin Guerrero allowed Colin Tuft to score from third, making it 1-0 for Delmarva.

Hickory countered in the second, tying the game with an RBI double by Rafe Perich. A three-run homer moments later by Hector Osorio put the Crawdads in front 4-1 after two innings.

The Crawdads broke the game open in the third inning by scoring eight runs on six hits, with the 13-batter inning putting Hickory ahead 12-1.

Kevin Guerrero helped chip away at the deficit in the sixth by hitting a two-run homer, his first long ball of the season, which brought the score to 12-3.

After a run scored for Hickory on a sacrifice fly from Rafe Perich in the top of the seventh, Yasmil Bucce followed with a sacrifice fly of his own to bring Braylin Tavera home, cutting the deficit back to nine at 13-4.

In the eighth inning, Braylin Tavera collected an RBI with his second hit of the game, but that's as close as the Shorebirds could get as they fell to the Crawdads 13-5 in the finale.

Brooks Fowler (1-0) earned the win in relief, while starting pitcher Adrian Heredia (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds return to action on Tuesday as they hit the road to face the Fredericksburg Nationals. First pitch from Virginia Credit Union Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







