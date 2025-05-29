Shorebirds Swept in Doubleheader against Crawdads

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (19-29) were swept by the Hickory Crawdads (24-23) during Thursday's doubleheader, losing 6-4 in Game 1 and 7-5 in Game 2.

GAME 1

The game started with a pitcher's duel, as both starting pitchers, Sebastian Gongora and Dalton Pence, struck out a career-high six batters while allowing no runs.

It remained scoreless until the fifth inning when Marcos Torres broke the stalemate with a two-out RBI single that scored Chandler Pollard, putting the Crawdads up 1-0.

Delmarva tied the game in the sixth inning when Andrés Nolaya scored on a wild pitch, leveling the score at one.

Hickory delivered two runs in the top of the seventh with an RBI single by Erick Alvarez and a sacrifice fly from Marcos Torres, putting the Shorebirds behind 3-1.

Down to their final outs, Delmarva fought back to tie the game, thanks to an RBI triple by Raylin Ramos and a wild pitch, leveling the score at three and pushing the game into extra innings.

Neither team scored in the eighth or ninth innings. Hickory regained the lead with a sacrifice fly from Antonis Macias, making the score 4-3.

However, the Shorebirds quickly tied the game when an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Nolaya allowed Raylin Ramos to score from second, knotting the game at four apiece.

But the Crawdads delivered the final blow in the top of the eleventh when Yeremy Cabrera connected for a two-run homer to start the frame, which proved to be the deciding factor in Hickory's marathon victory of 6-4.

Jack Jekilek (3-2) secured the win in relief for Hickory, while Simon Leandro (2-1) took the loss for Delmarva. The save went to Luke Savage (4).

GAME 2

The Shorebirds offense started strong in game two, scoring four runs in the first inning on four hits. Kevin Guerrero delivered the most significant hit of the inning, bringing home three runs with a single. He crossed the plate moments later on an RBI groundout by Alfredo Velasquez, giving Delmarva a 4-0 lead.

The lead quickly vanished in the second inning as the Crawdads capitalized on five walks to score five runs, with Antonis Macias hitting the only ball to bring in two runs and put the Shorebirds behind 5-4.

An unearned run was scored in the top of the third, giving Hickory a 6-4 lead.

Alfredo Velasquez brought the Shorebirds within one run again in the bottom half, thanks to his first home run of the season; the solo shot made it 6-5.

The Crawdads capitalized on another error in the fifth during a steal attempt, allowing Chandler Pollard to score on a wild pitch and extend Hickory's lead back to two at 7-5.

Delmarva's offense was stifled by Hickory's bullpen, led by Kai-Noa Wynyard, who held the Shorebirds to one run over 4.1 innings, helping the Crawdads sweep the doubleheader with a 7-5 victory in Game 2.

Kai-Noa Wynyard (5-1) earned the win, while Chase Allsup (1-6) took the loss. Brock Porter (1) secured the save for Hickory.

The Shorebirds try and get back on track on Friday with Chipper Menard taking the mound against Caden Scarborough of the Crawdads. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







