Shorebirds and Crawdads Suspended in Fifth Inning
May 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: Friday's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Hickory Crawdads was suspended in the top of the fifth inning because of rain, with Hickory ahead 10-0.
The Shorebirds faced a significant deficit early in the game, as the Crawdads scored eight runs in the first inning with four hits, four walks, and two hit batters, leaving Delmarva trailing 8-0 after an inning.
Hickory scored two unearned runs in the third inning with a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to make it a 10-0 game.
In the top of the fifth inning, the contest was halted due to rain and could not be resumed, resulting in the suspension of the game.
As a result, the game will resume on Saturday at 4:35 PM and will be completed as a nine-inning game. The regularly scheduled game on Saturday will follow 30 minutes after its conclusion and will be a seven-inning contest as part of a single-admission doubleheader.
