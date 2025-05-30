Shorebirds and Crawdads Suspended in Fifth Inning

SALISBURY, MD: Friday's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Hickory Crawdads was suspended in the top of the fifth inning because of rain, with Hickory ahead 10-0.

The Shorebirds faced a significant deficit early in the game, as the Crawdads scored eight runs in the first inning with four hits, four walks, and two hit batters, leaving Delmarva trailing 8-0 after an inning.

Hickory scored two unearned runs in the third inning with a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to make it a 10-0 game.

In the top of the fifth inning, the contest was halted due to rain and could not be resumed, resulting in the suspension of the game.

As a result, the game will resume on Saturday at 4:35 PM and will be completed as a nine-inning game. The regularly scheduled game on Saturday will follow 30 minutes after its conclusion and will be a seven-inning contest as part of a single-admission doubleheader.







