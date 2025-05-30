Hillcats Stun Nationals with Dramatic Late-Game Rally

May 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats stunned the Fredericksburg Nationals in a wild come-from-behind victory, 8-7, on Friday night.

After being held to one hit for much of the ballgame, the Hillcats unloaded in the ninth inning, rallying back to knock off the Nationals. In a flip of the script from last night, the play at the plate went in favor of the Hillcats as Tommy Hawke touched home just ahead of the tag.

The Nationals struck first for the second straight game. However, tonight, it came in the third inning.

After a wild pitch plated a run, Cristhian Vaquero singled on a line drive to left field to plate their second of the frame. Roismar Quintana brought him home a few batters later a sacrifice fly to center field.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Nationals would tack on another as Jorgelys Mota singled on a liner to left, plating Luke Dickerson and putting Fredericksburg up 4-0.

The Nationals would strike again in the sixth inning. Carlos Tavares launched a rocket into right field at a 49-degree launch angle, which carried out with a strong push from the wind, extending the lead to six.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lynchburg would put four runs on the board without ever recording a hit. Four walks, a hit batter, fielder's choice, and sacrifice fly pitched in to put the Hillcats down 6-4.

The game would settle down until the top of the ninth inning when the FredNats would score on a bases loaded walk to extend their lead up to three, 7-4.

Heading to the bottom of the ninth, Lynchburg only accumulated one hit on the evening. On the first pitch of the inning, Robert Lopez doubled to right center field to get things started. A few batters later, he would scamper home on a wild pitch, cutting the deficit to two.

With one out, Jeffrey Mercedes would tie the game on a double down the right field line, plating Christopher Espinola and Garrett Howe. After an intentional walk to Luis Merejo and a fly out from Logun Clark, the game would rest on the bat of Ryan Cesarini.

Lynchburg plugged in Tommy Hawke as a pinch runner at second base to replace Mercedes. Cesarini would float a shallow liner to left field and Hawke was off to the races. While rounding third, Gallardo crow hopped into a throw towards home. That split second delay gave Hawke enough time to arrive safely at home, despite being tagged on the back right as he tapped the plate, giving the Hillcats the remarkable victory.

The Hillcats and Nationals resume their series on Saturday evening with first pitch scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







