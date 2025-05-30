Bitonti Grand Slam Lifts Mudcats Past Red Sox

May 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Eric Bitonti hit a pair of home runs, including the go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning to power the Carolina Mudcats past the Salem Red Sox 8-7 on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (32-16) trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh but that is when the offense came to life against Jay Allmer (L, 2-1). The first five batters of the inning reached safely ahead of Bitonti who came to the plate and turned around an 0-2 pitch and crushed it over the right field wall for a grand slam and an 8-5 Mudcats advantage.

Salem (20-28) tried to claw back scoring a pair of runs against Bryan Rivera (W, 4-1) in the eighth on a two-run home run from Freili Encarnacion to cut the deficit to 8-7.

That would be as close as the Red Sox would get as Miles Langhorne (S, 3) worked a scoreless ninth to preserve the one-run victory.

The clubs return to Five County Stadium on Saturday afternoon with first pitch slated for 5:00 P.M. Carolina sends RHP Chandler Welch (0-0, 5.00) to the mound while Salem will give the ball to RHP Blake Aita (2-2, 3.70).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.