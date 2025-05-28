Mudcats Secure Doubleheader Split with Salem

May 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats earned a doubleheader split with the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium, dropping the first game 4-0 before rallying to win the nightcap 1-0.

GAME 1

Salem (20-25) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning when Natanael Yuten tripled and scored one batter later on a fielder's choice.

That would be plenty of offense for Ben Hansen (W, 1-1) as he worked 4.1 shutout innings with four strikeouts for Salem.

The Red Sox added to their lead against Melvin Hernandez (L, 4-3) with three runs in the seventh. Freili Encarnacion provided the big blow for Salem as he hit his ninth home run of the year to cap the scoring.

Carolina (29-16) would manage just two hits in the game as they dropped the series opener 4-0.

Joe Vogatsky (S, 1) worked two shutout innings to close the contest.

GAME 2

Carolina (30-16) broke a scoreless tie in the last of the sixth inning when Luis Pena socked a triple to centerfield and came home to score on a Eric Bitonti single for the only run of the game.

Salem (20-26) had their best scoring chance in the top of sixth as the first two batters reached base against Bjorn Johnson (W, 4-1) but the Red Sox failed to score when two baserunners were thrown out trying to steal by Edgardo Ordonez.

Carolina's pitching staff was dominate in game two of the doubleheader as Travis Smith and Johnson combined to allow three hits and three walks while striking out 10.

The series continues Thursday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. Carolina sends RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 1.61) to the hill while Salem will counter with RHP Steven Brooks (2-1, 5.54).

