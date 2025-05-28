Goat-Karts Racing to the Field Next Week

Tuesday, June 3rd at 7pm

The Crawdads return on Tuesday, June 3rd to kick off a 6 game series against the Columbia Fireflies.

Grab a $1 hot dog and bring your dog for $1 as part of Dollar Dog Tuesday by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Craft beer is also half off courtesy of Lowes Foods!

Wednesday, June 4th at 7pm

Wednesday will be out of this world as the Crawdads celebrate outer space!

Wednesday will be a Kids Win Wednesday thanks to Arby's. Kids 12 and under can get a free ticket to the game, meal voucher, and amusement wristband.

Thursday, June 5th at 7pm

Dust off your boots, it's Country Night at the Frans!

Take advantage of Thirsty Thursday discounts on select domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News.

Peoples Bank customers can show their card for a discounted ticket to the game.

Friday, June 6th at 7pm

The Hickory Goat-Karts will make their much-anticipated debut on Friday Night. The Goat-Karts identity pays tribute to one of Hickory's first major industries in wagon making and the city's roots in racing.

Be sure to stick around following the game for a firework show presented by Sunbelt Rentals and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

New this season, enjoy $5 Budweisers every Friday night!

Saturday, June 7th at 5pm

Goat-Kart weekend will continue on Saturday as the first 1,000 fans will get a trucker hat courtesy of City Walk Brewing and Big Dawg 92.1.

The game will have a special 5pm start time as Christina Eagle will perform a post-game concert at home plate following the game.

Sunday, June 8th at 2pm

The homestand will wrap up with one last Goat-Karts game and a tee shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans thanks to Duck Graphics.

The Crawdads will also celebrate an early Father's Day at the ballpark.

Take advantage of Church Bulletin Sunday promotion and bring your bulletin to the box office for a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads, in partnership with CPS Construction and Atrium Windows & Doors, will donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.







