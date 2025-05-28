Shorebirds and Crawdads Postponed Due to Weather

May 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: Wednesday's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Hickory Crawdads has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled as a single-admission doubleheader starting at 5:05 pm on Thursday, May 29.

Both games will be seven innings long, and Game 2 will start 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's May 28 game can exchange their tickets for any other game during the 2025 season, excluding July 3. Please note, if you had tickets to the May 28 game, you must exchange your tickets at the box office or fill out the Rain Exchange form to exchange your tickets for another game of your choosing, excluding July 3. You can exchange your tickets by calling the box office at 410-219-3112.

Organizations and schools having a group outing at today's game, your Shorebirds Ticket Representative will be in touch with the next steps for your tickets.







Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2025

Shorebirds and Crawdads Postponed Due to Weather - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.