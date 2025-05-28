Pelicans and GreenJackets Split Doubleheader on Wednesday

May 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release









Myrtle Beach Pelicans exchange handshakes after a win in game one

(Myrtle Beach Pelicans) Myrtle Beach Pelicans exchange handshakes after a win in game one(Myrtle Beach Pelicans)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans split a doubleheader with the Augusta GreenJackets on Wednesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark. The Pelicans took the first game 11-2 before falling to the GreenJackets 6-2 in the second game.

Game 1:

The Pelicans (18-27) broke through in the fourth when Yahil Melendez and Christian Olivo drew walks, scoring Jose Escobar and Leonel Espinoza to take a 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach erupted for six runs in the fifth, sparked by Escobar's single scoring Alexey Lumpuy, Espinoza's single scoring Ty Southisene, and Melendez being hit by a pitch to score Escobar. Olivo's double plated Espinoza and Matt Halbach, and Eriandys Ramon's groundout scored Melendez, pushing the lead to 8-0.

The Birds added three runs in the sixth, with Halbach's double scoring Escobar and Espinoza, followed by David Avitia's double scoring Halbach, finalizing the score at 11-2.

Yenrri Rojas delivered 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Yoendris Gonzalez (1-1) earned the win, allowing two runs on two hits over 2.0 innings, while Luis Martinez-Gomez closed with a scoreless seventh.

Augusta's Luis Arestigueta (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits over 4.0 innings with two strikeouts and two walks.

The GreenJackets (24-21) scored their only runs in the sixth when Colby Jones singled to score Isaiah Drake, and Mason Guerra's sacrifice fly scored Jones.

Myrtle Beach's offense was led by Olivo, who drove in three runs, going 1-for-3 with a walk. Escobar and Espinoza each scored three runs, with Escobar going 2-for-3 and Espinoza 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Game 2:

The Pelicans (18-28) took an early lead in the second when Eriandys Ramon singled to score Matt Halbach, making it 1-0.

The GreenJackets (25-21) erupted for six runs in the third, sparked by walks to Isaiah Drake and Colby Jones, scoring Colin Burgess and Alen Pineda. Douglas Glod then hit a grand slam off starter Will Frisch (0-4), scoring Leiker Figueroa, Drake, and Jones, giving Augusta a 6-1 lead.

Myrtle Beach added a run in the seventh when Ty Southisene singled to score Ramon, but the rally fell short, finalizing the score at 6-2.

Augusta's Jacob Kroeger (2-0) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Frisch took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing six runs on three hits over 3.0 innings with two strikeouts, three walks, and one hit batter. Brayden Spears and Dominic Hambley threw 4.0 scoreless innings in relief.

The Pelicans' offense was led by Southisene, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Ramon, who drove in a run and scored, going 1-for-2 with a walk. Myrtle Beach went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Augusta Greenjackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 29th. RHP Alfredo Romero (1-1, 4.39) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jeremy Reyes (0-2, 2.03) for Augusta.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.