Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.28 vs Fayetteville

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-1, 4.56 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Jean Pinto (Rehab).

Tonight is a CVETs Dog Days of Summer! Your pup can come with you for free with your purchase of a lawn ticket. While at the game, you can also purchase $5 Whiteclaws. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES BLANK WOODPECKERS 3-0 IN OPENER: The Columbia Fireflies blanked the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3-0 behind a strong start from David Shields Monday evening at Segra Park. It was Columbia's first nine-inning shutout since September 4, 2024. David Shields (W, 1-0) worked five one-hit innings for Columbia while striking out a career-best seven opponents. The lefty has now spun 13 innings in his first three starts. He's allowed one run (0.69 ERA) to pair with 17 strikeouts to one walk on the season.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez is now second in the Carolina League in stolen bases with 40 on the season. He trails Tommy Hawke, who has 42. Gonzalez is also second to Hawke for the most runs scored in the League (40). Gonzalez also has the league's third-best batting average with a mark of .306. Last Tuesday, Gonzalez became the first Fireflies player to hit a lead-off homer since Jean Ramirez did it at Kannapolis July 14, 2022. It was the center fielder's first homer of the season and the second of his career.

WHAT A START: David Shields is on a roll to start his Carolina League Career. The southpaw has allowed only one run across his first three starts (0.69 ERA) and has struck out 17 hitters over 13 innings of work (11.78 K/9). He is one of 15 pitchers 19 or younger in the Carolina League and is one of only two 18 year olds in the Circuit. He has the lowest ERA and BB% of any teen pitcher in the Carolina League and the highest K%. Among the whole Carolina League, he has the 8th-best ERA, the third best BB/9 IP (0.69), the 7th best K% (37.8%), the third-best BB% (2.2%), the eighth-best opposing average (.136) and the best WHIP (0.54).

MASTER OF THE MISS: Yunior Marte's scoreless streak ended at 16.1 innings Friday. The righty still is among the League Leaders in a host of categories. He's ninth in ERA (3.02), third in strikeouts (41), first in innings pitched (41.2), sixth in opposing average (.207) and sixth in WHIP (1.10).

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies finished their 12-game homestand 9-3 against the Carolina Mudcats and Hickory Crawdads. The team has been red-hot at Segra Park this season, going 17-8 at home compared to a 8-13 record over their first 21 road contests of the 2025 season.

RAKING RAMIREZ: Saturday, Ramon Ramirez rewrote the Fireflies record book. He hit Columbia's first walk-off homer since Erick Pena homered May 3, 2023. He had the Fireflies first two homer game since he accomplished the feat April 13. He had Columbia's first five RBI game since he had a six RBI game April 13. He has also homered in back-to-back games for the first time since Brennon McNair did so April 19 and 22. Ramirez leads the Carolina League with nine homers and 38 RBI. He is also third in runs scored with 33. The back-stop is also on a 12-game on-base streak where he's batting .238 with four homers and 13 RBI. He has also drawn 10 walks on the stretch to buoy his on-base percentage to .396 on the run. Three Fireflies players have had a 13-game on-base streak this season.

I GUESS THAT'S WHY THEY CALL IT THE BLUES: The Fireflies are 2-7 this season when they wear their navy blue uniforms. The team has played best in their neon uniforms this year. They are 7-2 when they wear the glowing uniforms.







