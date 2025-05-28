Hillcats Sweep Doubleheader against Fredericksburg

The Lynchburg Hillcats took down the Fredericksburg Nationals in a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday evening.

In game one, Lynchburg shutout the Freddies behind a 5-0 score line, only surrendering two hits. Game two was a bit more dramatic, as a go-ahead infield single in the sixth propelled the Hillcats to the 3-2 win.

Game one saw an impressive performance from Braylon Doughty, as he racked up five strikeouts over a career high 4.2 innings. He finished one out away from securing the win.

Lynchburg opened up the scoring in the first inning as Tommy Hawke found his way aboard and stole two bases, winding up on third. Nick Mitchell would drive him home with an RBI single as well, putting the Hillcats up 1-0.

Lynchburg would strike again in the second as Garrett Howe drove home a run with a sacrifice fly. In the third, Jeffrey Mercedes would pick up an RBI of his own with a single, plating Mitchell.

With the Hillcats up 3-0, they would come to bat in the fourth looking to add on a few more. Howe doubled down the right field line, while Ryan Cesarini hustled around the bags to score all the way from first. Howe would eventually score on a fielder's choice from Hawke.

From there, the bullpen would remain solid, as the pitching staff held Fredericksburg to just two hits in game one.

In game number two, the offense would start a little bit slower, not picking up their first hit until the third inning. However, Lynchburg would tack on two in that frame courtesy of a Welbyn Francisca two-run single up the middle.

Sean Matson got the start for the Hillcats in the second game, and he pitched a gem. He finished with a line of four innings, one hit, and striking out three.

When the bullpen entered, the Nationals found a little success. A double from Roismar Quintana would put the first FredNat in scoring position, before scoring on an error from Luis Merejo. Heading to the final two innings, they would trail 2-1.

In the sixth, Fredericksburg would strike again. After Luke Dickerson reached on an error on the pitcher, Jorgelys Mota drove him home with a double to deep center, knotting the game at two.

Lynchburg would respond quickly in the bottom of the frame as they loaded up the bases. Logun Clark would roll over on one towards short, but with the shortstop playing over in double play depth, it gave everyone enough time to get aboard and score the go-ahead run, leading 3-2.

Jose Pirela would save the game with a diving play in right field to finish out the evening, keeping Lynchburg in front for their first doubleheader sweep of the year.

Lynchburg and Fredericksburg will square off again on Thursday evening at Bank of the James Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







