Former Hillcats Manager Tony Mansolino to Helm the Baltimore Orioles

May 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Former Lynchburg Hillcats manager Tony Mansolino has been named the interim manager of the Baltimore Orioles.

Mansolino is the last Hillcats skipper to lead the team to a Carolina League Championship, which he did during his lone season at the helm in 2017. That season, he led Lynchburg to a record of 87-52 while defeating the Frederick Keys to claim a share of the league crown. The Championship series against Down East was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma, and both teams were named co-champions.

In addition, Mansolino was named the Carolina League Manager of the Year for his performance.

"Although Tony was with the Hillcats for just a season, his impact was great," Hillcats owner Dylan Narang said. "In his only year with the Hillcats, Lynchburg finished with the best record in the Carolina League - a feat the Hill City had not seen since 1992. Additionally, the Hillcats were Co-Champions of the league and that honor is no doubt due to Tony who was also named Carolina League Manager of the Year. We wish him great success as he takes another step forward as interim manager of the Baltimore Orioles."

Following Lynchburg, Mansolino would continue to climb the ranks with the Cleveland Indians organization (now named the Cleveland Guardians), culminating in serving as their interim third-base coach during the 2020 season.

Following the season, he was hired by the Orioles, becoming their full-time third-base coach, where he remained until this season.

"I'm excited to see Tony take on this new opportunity with the Baltimore Orioles," Ryan Henson, the Hillcats clubhouse assistant in 2017, said. "After spending a season in the clubhouse with him in 2017, I saw his work ethic and drive on full display. He was easy to work with and well deserving of his new role." Mansolino replaces Brandon Hyde, who was fired following a slow start to the season from the Orioles. He now has the chance to guide young stars such as Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, and Adley Rutschman in their professional journeys.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are proud that his journey to the majors began within the confines of Bank of the James Stadium.

