Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Releases 2025 Inductees
May 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame's advisory committee has released its inductees for the Class of 2025, with the enshrinement to be conducted on Father's Day Sunday, June 15th before the Charleston RiverDogs 5:05 p.m. game against the Augusta GreenJackets at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
This year's inductees include: Steve Arrington (The Citadel), Michael Kohn (College of Charleston/MLB) and Chris McGuiness (The Citadel/MLB). Also joining these players will be Marv Goldklang, Executive Chairman and principal owner of the RiverDogs since 1989.
The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame is coordinated and operated by the Charleston RiverDogs. An advisory committee consisting of knowledgeable local volunteers was created to come up with the names as potential nominees. The Hall of Fame is located inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Additional details will be released in the coming weeks.
