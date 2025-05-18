RiverDogs Close Homestand with 5-3 Extra-Innings Loss to Salem

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs squandered a late-inning lead, as the Salem Red Sox snatched up a second straight comeback victory, 5-3 in 10 innings over Charleston on Sunday evening in front of 5,352 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

With the defeat, the RiverDogs finish their 12-game homestand 9-3 and fall to 19-20 on the season.

In the top of the third, Salem broke the scoreless tie when Kelvin Diaz launched a solo homer to left field on a first pitch fastball by 'Dogs starter Jacob Kmatz.

That was the lone run Kmatz allowed, as he turned in another strong performance, tossing six innings for the second consecutive start, striking out six and walking one.

Charleston responded immediately in the bottom of the third frame.

Jose Monzon started the inning with a leadoff double that the wind carried into the left field corner. Jose Perez followed with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error. With two in scoring position, Narciso Polanco delivered a triple on a high fly ball that went over the outstretched glove of center fielder Justin Gonzales, scoring Perez and Monzon to catapult the RiverDogs ahead 2-1.

Theo Gillen and Connor Hujsak both were walked to load the bases with no outs, but Charleston left all three men on to end the frame with the one-run lead.

Charleston tacked on another run in the fifth. Gillen stroked an opposite field double to left center and stole third base, prompting a Connor Hujsak sacrifice fly to put the RiverDogs up 3-1.

The 'Dogs bullpen held the game in check until Salem started to claw back in the eighth inning.

Diaz belted his second solo home run of the night, this time off reliever Caleb Korbett to cut the Charleston lead to one run, but Korbett retired the next three Salem batters to finish his outing.

Andy Rodriguez entered in the ninth in a save situation, but the RiverDogs couldn't convert. Freili Encarnacion led off the frame with a double over Gillen in center field. With one out, Yoeilin Cespedes came off the bench and delivered a game-tying, pinch-hit single.

After Charleston went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, Salem scored twice in the 10th against Rodriguez on RBI singles from Gonzales and Encarnacion to claim a 5-3 lead.

The RiverDogs went quietly in the bottom of the inning, as Nathaniel Cruz set Charleston down 1-2-3 to end the contest.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight was the annual Run Charlie Run 5K. Participants started off from The Joe before making their way around Hampton Park. Runners returned to the ballpark, where they were welcomed at the finish line by RiverDogs players as they crossed home plate from down the right field line. Fans who were registered for the race were given free admission to tonight's game. As the RiverDogs suited up as "Los Perros Santos," fans participated in Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed activities. One game featured two fans competing to catch catapulted mini-skeletons in a bucket, while other fans partook in face-painting and sugar skull decorating.

The RiverDogs hit the road beginning Tuesday for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets. Charleston returns to the Joe on May 27 for a six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.

