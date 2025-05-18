Lynchburg Earns Series Win with 9-2 Victory over Myrtle Beach
May 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Lynchburg, VA - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Lynchburg Hillcats 9-2 on Sunday afternoon at Bank of the James Stadium.
The Hillcats (24-15) struck first in the opening inning, capitalizing on a rally sparked by Tommy Hawke's leadoff walk and subsequent steal. Garrett Howe singled to score Hawke, and Ryan Cesarini followed with a single to drive in Luis Merejo and Bennett Thompson, giving Lynchburg a 3-0 lead.
The Pelicans (15-23) got on the board in the third when Daniel Avitia singled to score Leonel Espinoza, cutting the deficit to 3-1.
However, Lynchburg pulled away in the fifth when Welbyn Francisca singled to score Alberto Mendez, followed by two additional runs scored on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly by Thompson, making it 6-1.
Lynchburg extended their lead in the sixth with two more runs, driven in by Francisca and Jeffrey Mercedes, and added a final run in the eighth, finalizing the score at 9-2.
JP Wheat (2-2) took the loss, allowing six runs on six hits over 4.2 innings with four strikeouts, three walks, two hit batters, a wild pitch, and a balk. Brayden Spears and Brayden Risedorph combined for 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits.
Myrtle Beach added a run in the ninth when Anderson Suriel doubled and later scored on a double play, but they struggled offensively, going 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position and leaving five runners on base.
The Pelicans begin a six-game road series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20th. Neither team has announced starters.
