Lynchburg Takes Series over Pelicans Behind 9-2 Win

May 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats downed the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to take the series, winning 9-2 on Sunday afternoon.

In addition to the win, Tommy Hawke surpassed 40 stolen bases on the season, picking up two more on the day. Jervis Alfaro pitched five solid to improve his record to 3-1 on the season.

The Hillcats started strong after a rough first inning from JP Wheat. After loading up the bases, Garrett Howe would strike with an infield single which scored a run. Ryan Cesarini would follow later in the frame with a single to right field, which drove home two more.

With Lynchburg up 3-0, Myrtle Beach would find some momentum in the third inning. David Avitia singled to right field to score a run, making it a two-run game.

In the fifth, the Hillcats struck again as Welbyn Francisca drove home a run on an opposite field single, extending the lead back up to three. A wild pitch would allow Tommy Hawke to scamper from second to score before a sacrifice fly from Bennett Thompson drove home a final run, putting Lynchburg up 6-1.

Francisca would stay hot in the sixth inning with a second opposite field single, this time plating two runs. The eighth would see another runner touch home as Jeffrey Mercedes would ground out, putting Lynchburg up 9-1.

Myrtle Beach would get a run in the ninth inning after loading up the bases with no one out. A double play would halt the threat, and Lynchburg would get out of dodge.

The Hillcats will hit the road on Tuesday for a week-long series against Fayetteville before returning home a week later to face the Fredericksburg Nationals.







Carolina League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.