Fireflies Drop Finale 8-1 to Augusta

May 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

(Columbia Fireflies) Josi Novas of the Columbia Fireflies rounds the bases(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bullpen worked seven innings and allowed only a pair of runs, but the Fireflies fell 8-1 to the Augusta GreenJackets Sunday evening at Segra Park.

The GreenJackets struck first Sunday night. Augusta scored two in both the first and second innings. Then got their first three aboard against Blake Wolters in the third before Columbia went to the bullpen. Elvis Novas stranded two inherited runners to keep the score 5-1 in favor of the visitors.

The Fireflies defense looked fantastic to start the game. The team turned three double plays in the first four innings. First, Luis Sanchez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the second. Then Roni Cabrera caught a flyout in right and gunned down Nick Montgomery at the plate. Finally, Eric Hartman bounced into a 4-6-3 double play in the fourth to keep it a four-run game.

Elvis Novas spun a season-high three scoreless innings to get Columbia to the latter half of the night. Henson Leal allowed one run in the sixth and seventh innings before Fraynel Nova and Nick Conte finished the game with one inning each. The two did not allow an earned run.

Josi Novas pummeled his sixth homer of the season in the bottom of the second to get Columbia on the board and cut Augusta's lead to 4-1.

The Fireflies travel to Kannapolis Tuesday to kick-off a six-game series with the Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark at 6:30 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

Columbia comes back to Segra Park to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Memorial Day week! The team will celebrate with $1 Busch Light for Thirsty Thursday May 29 on Country Night. The next day, we'll find our beach for Margaritaville Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will get a Hawaiian T-shirt courtesy of AMAROK. Then Saturday is the best Dad-Daughter Date Night in Columbia. Join us for Princess Knight with a pre-game tea party and a post-game fireworks show May 31. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

