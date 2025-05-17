Ramirez Slams Fireflies to 11-Inning Win

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Ramon Ramirez provided the pop, homering twice after the eighth inning in a 7-6 walk-off victory over the Augusta GreenJackets in 11 innings Saturday night at Segra Park.

In the bottom of the 11th, Ramirez came to the plate with Asbel Gonzalez at third and Derlin Figueroa at first. He blasted a 3-1 fastball 107 MPH onto the left field lawn to win the game 7-6. It was Columbia's first walk-off homer since Erick Pena hit one against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans May 3, 2023.

Columbia's catcher knotted the game in the bottom of the eighth against Jacob Gomez (L, 1-2). He lined his first homer of the night to score Figueroa to tie the game 3-3 with two outs. It was Columbia's first two-homer game since Ramirez accomplished the feat April 13. He has now homered in back-to-back games for the second time this year.

Dash Albus (W, 3-1) got the final out of the 11th. He stranded the bases loaded after inducing a one-pitch fly out to get the bats to the dish.

Augusta hopped on the board first Saturday night. Colby Jones lined a two out single through the right side and moved into scoring position on a steal. After that, Douglas Glod smashed a double to left-center to plate Jones and break the scoreless tie.

The GreenJackets added to their lead in the sixth inning. Isaiah Drake launched his second homer of the series with two strikes and two outs to score Owen Carey and to move the score to 3-0 in favor of the visitors.

Josh Hansell finished his night after five innings. The righty allowed three hits and one run while striking out five before handing the ball to the bullpen. After that, Tanner Jones offered five innings of his own. He held the GreenJackets to three runs (two earned) to get the Fireflies to the final inning.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-1, 4.55 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with righty Samuel Mejia (1-2, 5.00 ERA).

Tomorrow is a Sunday Funday at Segra Park. After the game, we'll have a full-team autograph session and kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. It's also Teacher Appreciation Night! We'll be honoring some local teachers from the Midlands at Segra Park during the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

