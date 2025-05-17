Bats Go Quiet, Hillcats Shut out against Myrtle Beach

May 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats were shut out for the fourth time this season, dropping 6-0 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

The Hillcats avoided a blow-up inning, but Myrtle Beach just slowly drained the life out of Lynchburg through a bevy of walks and base runners.

Much like last night, Myrtle Beach would strike first. However, it was not until the fourth inning when Owen Ayers would double home a run off of Rafe Schlesinger. Christian Olivo would follow suit later in the inning with a soft single back to the pitcher that he beat out to give the Pelicans a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, it was Ayers again. After doubling to left in the last inning, he would pull it to right field for a second double, this one plating two. Then in the sixth, the Pelicans lead will become five after a wild pitch scored another.

Myrtle Beach would tack on one more in the ninth for good measure, courtesy on a throwing error from the Hillcats.

Lynchburg could not get anything going at the dish and they were left with only five hits. However, the Pelicans capitalized on every base runner, as they scored their six runs on only seven hits.

The Hillcats have one more chance to take the series as they face the Pelicans again on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from May 17, 2025

