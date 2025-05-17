Delmarva Clinches Series Victory with Second Shutout of Fredericksburg

May 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (14-24) clinched their first series win of the 2025 season with a 2-0 shutout victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals (16-21) on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Shorebirds took the lead with an RBI single that brought in Fernando Peguero, making it a 1-0 game.

Starting pitcher Yeiber Cartaya delivered his best outing of the season, keeping the Fred Nats scoreless in 4.2 innings of work.

Delmarva extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth when Raylin Ramos brought home Edwin Amparo, who started the inning with a triple, giving the Shorebirds a 2-0 advantage.

That proved to be enough run support for Delmarva's bullpen, as Jared Beck, Kenny Leiner, and Simon Leandro combined to keep the Fred Nats off the board during the latter half of the game, helping the Shorebirds blank the Fred Nats 2-0 and secure their first series win of the season.

Jared Beck (1-0) earned the win in relief, with Simon Leandro (2) notching his second save. Starting pitcher Angel Roman (1-4) was saddled with the loss for Fredericksburg.

The Shorebirds try to win five of six games against the Fred Nats on Sunday, with Eccel Correa taking the mound against Davian Garcia. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.