Pelicans Collect Third Shutout of the Season, Down Hillcats 6-0

May 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Lynchburg, VA - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-0 on Saturday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Pelicans (15-22) opened the scoring in the fourth when Owen Ayers doubled to score Cameron Sisneros, followed by Christian Olivo's single scoring Ayers, taking a 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach extended the lead in the fifth inning with Ayers' second double, driving in Ty Southisene and Leonel Espinoza, making it 4-0.

A wild pitch by Austin Aldeano in the sixth scored Alexey Lumpuy, and in the ninth, Sisneros scored on a throwing error by catcher Bennett Thompson during Ayers' stolen base, finalizing the score at 6-0.

Alfredo Romero (1-1) earned the win, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and two walks.

Kevin Valdez threw 3.0 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, and Ethan Bell closed with a scoreless ninth, combining for a five-hit shutout.

The Birds' offense was paced by Ayers, who drove in a team-high three runs with two doubles, finishing 2-for-4 with one run scored and a stolen base.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 18th. RHP JP Wheat (2-1, 2.86) expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jervis Alfaro (2-1, 2.14) for Lynchburg.







Carolina League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.