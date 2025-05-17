FredNats Blanked 2-0 in Saturday Loss at Delmarva

May 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD - The Fredericksburg Nationals (16-21) went scoreless on Saturday night in Salisbury, losing 2-0 to the Delmarva Shorebirds (14-24), who clinched the series with their fourth win of the week.

Angel Roman got the ball for the FredNats and had one of his best starts of the year. The lefty allowed just one run on three hits, tying a career high with five innings of work. The lone run he allowed came in the third inning, when Delmarva's Kevin Guerrero tagged him with a single to left field, scoring Fernando Peguero for a 1-0 lead.

Then, with Roman out of the game in the sixth, the Shorebirds pounced again. Edwin Amaro led off the inning with a triple against Matt Bollenbacher and scored a batter later, when Raylin Ramos slapped a single into left field to make it 2-0.

That's all it would take for Delmarva, as the FredNat bats couldn't muster a run and only had four hits on the night - two from Jorgelys Mota and one apiece from Jackson Ross and Nate Rombach. In the four losses this week, the FredNats have scored just two combined runs.

Delmarva saw Yeiber Cartaya cover 4.2 IP in a starting effort, with Jared Beck, Kenny Leiner and Simon Leandro all contributing to the shutout out of the bullpen. In the end, Beck (1-0) got the win, with Roman (1-4) getting the tough luck loss. Leandro notched his second save of the year.

With the series already in the Shorebirds' hands, the FredNats will look to salvage a win on Sunday in the finale, handing the ball to Davian Garcia (1-2, 5.06) for a 2:05 start.







