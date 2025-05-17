FredNats Blanked 2-0 in Saturday Loss at Delmarva
May 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
SALISBURY, MD - The Fredericksburg Nationals (16-21) went scoreless on Saturday night in Salisbury, losing 2-0 to the Delmarva Shorebirds (14-24), who clinched the series with their fourth win of the week.
Angel Roman got the ball for the FredNats and had one of his best starts of the year. The lefty allowed just one run on three hits, tying a career high with five innings of work. The lone run he allowed came in the third inning, when Delmarva's Kevin Guerrero tagged him with a single to left field, scoring Fernando Peguero for a 1-0 lead.
Then, with Roman out of the game in the sixth, the Shorebirds pounced again. Edwin Amaro led off the inning with a triple against Matt Bollenbacher and scored a batter later, when Raylin Ramos slapped a single into left field to make it 2-0.
That's all it would take for Delmarva, as the FredNat bats couldn't muster a run and only had four hits on the night - two from Jorgelys Mota and one apiece from Jackson Ross and Nate Rombach. In the four losses this week, the FredNats have scored just two combined runs.
Delmarva saw Yeiber Cartaya cover 4.2 IP in a starting effort, with Jared Beck, Kenny Leiner and Simon Leandro all contributing to the shutout out of the bullpen. In the end, Beck (1-0) got the win, with Roman (1-4) getting the tough luck loss. Leandro notched his second save of the year.
With the series already in the Shorebirds' hands, the FredNats will look to salvage a win on Sunday in the finale, handing the ball to Davian Garcia (1-2, 5.06) for a 2:05 start.
Carolina League Stories from May 17, 2025
- Perich and Molina Power Crawdads to Saturday Win - Hickory Crawdads
- FredNats Blanked 2-0 in Saturday Loss at Delmarva - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Delmarva Clinches Series Victory with Second Shutout of Fredericksburg - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Mudcats Fall to Fayetteville - Carolina Mudcats
- Ramirez Slams Fireflies to 11-Inning Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Pelicans Collect Third Shutout of the Season, Down Hillcats 6-0 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Salem Snaps RiverDogs' Win Streak with Late Rally - Charleston RiverDogs
- Bats Go Quiet, Hillcats Shut out against Myrtle Beach - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes and Roster Move 5.17 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- FredNats Blanked 2-0 in Saturday Loss at Delmarva
- FredNat Offense Comes Alive, Destroys Delmarva, 12-1
- FredNat Offense Sputters to One Run in Doubleheader Sweep against Delmarva
- FredNats Walk 12, Lose Fourth Straight Game 15-5
- FredNats Fall 7-2 to Lynchburg, Lose Third Straight