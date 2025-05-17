Mudcats Fall to Fayetteville

May 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers jumped out to an 8-0 lead as they routed the Carolina Mudcats 18-6 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

Fayetteville (19-19) scored four runs over the first two innings but would take full control of the game in the third inning when Jancel Villarroel hit a grand slam, his second home run of the season, to give the Woodpeckers an 8-0 lead.

That was the first of four home runs that Fayetteville would hit as Cesar Hernandez blasted a pair and Waner Lucian connected on the Woodpeckers final long ball.

Carolina (25-12) finished the game with 11 hits but only managed two extra base hits, a double from Jesus Made and a three-run home run from Luis Pena, his second of the season.

Tyler Ras (W, 1-1) worked two innings out of the bullpen to earn the win and Abel Mercedes (S, 1) pitched three scoreless frames to earn the save and close out the 18-6 victory.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium as RHP Chandler Welch (0-3, 5.85) takes the ball for the Mudcats while RHP Raimy Rodriguez (1-1, 3.62) will start for Fayetteville. First pitch is set for 1:00 P.M.

