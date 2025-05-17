Salem Snaps RiverDogs' Win Streak with Late Rally

May 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Salem Red Sox used a three-run eighth inning to down the RiverDogs 4-2 on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, ending Charleston's six-game win streak. The game was played in front of 6,215 fans on the RiverDogs' first Military Appreciation Night of the season.

Salem scored first in the top of the first inning with a laser-beam home run from Freili Encarnacion. The righty belted it 113 MPH over the left field fence to make it 1-0 Salem.

The home run was the only run RiverDogs' starter Jose Urbina would allow. The Rays' No. 28 prospect finished six innings for the first time as a professional, tying his season-high in strikeouts with six.

After leaving the bases loaded in the third, Charleston evened the score in the fourth inning, as Larry Martinez drove in Angel Mateo on an RBI groundout.

The RiverDogs claimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs. With Theo Gillen on third and Mateo on first, Mateo entered a rundown on a pickoff throw. The pickle allowed Gillen to break for the plate. Gillen skillfully slid around the tag from catcher Andruw Musett to steal home, putting the 'Dogs ahead 2-1.

The advantage lasted until the eighth inning, when Salem cobbled together a three spot.

The Red Sox opened the frame with a walk and single, before back-to-back strikeouts brought up Yoeilin Cespedes. Boston's No. 6 prospect sent a blooper into left that dropped, driving in the game's tying run.

Fraymi De Leon advanced to third and Cespedes advanced to second on the throw. With Freli Encarnacion at the plate, Noah Beal threw a pitch in the dirt that catcher JD Gonzalez knocked down. As the ball trickled mere feet from Gonzalez, De Leon broke for the plate and dove in safely to put Salem ahead 3-2. Later in the at bat, Cespedes scored on another wild pitch, growing the lead to 4-2.

Red Sox reliever Shea Sprague prevented any response for the RiverDogs and didn't allow a baserunner in the final two frames of his 5.2 inning relief appearance, which earned him the win.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight was the RiverDogs' first Boeing Military Appreciation Night of the season, as active duty and retired Armed Forces members and their families received free tickets to tonight's game. Chaplain (Brigadier General) John Painter and Colonel Michael Freeman (retired) were inducted to the Military Hall of Honor pre-game. A flyover by an aircraft from Joint Base Charleston commenced just before the first pitch. The standout performance of the night was a beautiful rendition of God Bless America performed by Senior Airman Jacob Rivedal in the seventh inning. He received a standing ovation from the entire stadium.

The RiverDogs and Red Sox wrap up the series tomorrow, marking the final game of the RiverDogs' 12-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm, following the annual Run Charlie Run 5K. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.







