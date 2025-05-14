Pelicans and Hillcats Split Twin Bill on Wednesday

Lynchburg, VA - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans split a doubleheader with the Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday evening at Bank of the James Stadium. The Pelicans won the first of two games by a final score of 3-2 before falling 3-2 in extra innings in the second game.

Game 1:

The Pelicans (14-19) broke through in the fifth when Jose Escobar singled to score Christian Olivo and Alexey Lumpuy, taking a 2-0 lead.

The Hillcats (20-14) answered in the sixth when Luis Merejo's sacrifice fly scored Yaikel Mijares, and Tommy Hawke stole home while Welbyn Francisca stole second, tying the game at 2-2.

Brooks Caple pitched 4.0 scoreless innings for Myrtle Beach, allowing two hits with four strikeouts and no walks, keeping Lynchburg's offense in check before rain postponed the remainder of the game to Wednesday.

Brayden Risedorph threw 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout.

Myrtle Beach regained the lead in the seventh when Leonel Espinoza singled to score Escobar, making it 3-2.

Luis Martinez-Gomez earned the win despite a blown save, allowing two runs on two hits over 2.0 innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

Dominic Hambley secured the save, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and one walk, shutting down Lynchburg's late threats.

The Pelicans tallied eight hits, including one double, and went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base. Offensively, the Pelicans were led by Escobar, who drove in a team-high two runs with a single, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored.

Game 2:

The Hillcats (21-14) struck first in the second when Yaikel Mijares singled to score Logun Clark and Ryan Cesarini, taking a 2-0 lead.

The Pelicans (14-20) responded in the fourth when Owen Ayers singled to score Leonel Espinoza, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Myrtle Beach tied the game in the sixth when Espinoza singled to plate Ty Southisene, making it 2-2.

Hayden Frank pitched 5.0 innings for Myrtle Beach, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks, keeping the game close.

Lynchburg regained the lead in the eighth when Jose Pirela singled to score Welbyn Francisca, securing the 3-2 victory with two outs.

Jackson Kirkpatrick (1-1) took the loss, allowing one unearned run on one hit over 2.2 innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

The Pelicans managed four hits, going 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position but leaving two runners on base. Espinoza led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15th. RHP Will Frisch (0-2, 5.09) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jogly Garcia (2-1, 2.10) for Lynchburg.







