RiverDogs Lock up Fourth Straight Victory

May 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Trevor Harrison

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Trevor Harrison(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - Despite surrendering 10 hits, the RiverDogs pitching staff limited the Salem Red Sox to two runs to clinch a fourth straight win, 4-2 on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in front of 2,361 fans.

The win brings Charleston to 17-18 - within a game of .500 for the first time since they were 0-1 to start the season. The team has won nine of its last 10.

Both teams struck for a first inning run.

Yoeilin Cespedes roped a leadoff double off RiverDogs starter Trevor Harrison and later scored on Andruw Musett's RBI single that opened the scoring.

In the bottom of the frame, the 'Dogs loaded the bases with no outs for Connor Hujsak, who pushed in Narciso Polanco on a fielder's choice to tie the game.

Following the first inning run, Harrison kept Salem quiet. The Rays No. 11 prospect didn't allow another run in 5.2 innings, working around six hits.

The RiverDogs broke the 1-1 tie in the fifth inning. Nathan Flewelling put Charleston ahead with a bases-loaded walk. The next batter, Ricardo Gonzalez, sent a fly ball to right field that Nataniel Yuten dropped, which allowed two more runs to score, swelling the lead to 4-1.

Salem got a run back in the seventh on a Cespedes' RBI double to cut the deficit to two runs. Engert Garcia curtailed any further comeback attempt, delivering scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to earn the save.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight's Wicked Weed Wildcard Wednesday promotion was Wedding Night, featuring a real on-field wedding between Alissa and Trey Childress. There was a pre-game ceremony where the lovebirds' exchanged vows, said "I do", and walked off the field to the backdrop of RiverDogs players blowing bubbles. Their wedding dinner was prepared by RiverDogs Executive Chef Josh Shea and team. Mascots Charlie and Chelsea joined the celebration of matrimony by smashing cake in the groom's face. Chelsea also caught the bouquet thrown by the bride, putting pressure on Charlie T. to elevate their relationship.

The RiverDogs will play for a fifth consecutive win Thursday night at 7:05pm. It's summer St. Patty's Day at the ballpark, and like all Thirsty Thursdays, beers are just $1. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.