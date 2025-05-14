FredNat Offense Sputters to One Run in Doubleheader Sweep against Delmarva

SALISBURY, MD - The FredNat offense sputtered to a stop in a doubleheader loss at the hands of the Delmarva Shorebirds, losing 2-1 and 1-0 to extend a season-long losing streak to six games.

2024 Carolina League Pitcher of the Year Travis Sykora got the start in game one in his first full-season outing of the year after off-season hip surgery. He fired three scoreless innings with four strikeouts, picking up right where he left off last year.

Another top Nationals prospect debuted for the FredNats today - No. 6 prospect Luke Dickerson. He made a huge splash in his first games, picking up two missile doubles, the second of which drove in the only run of the day for the FredNat offense.

In game one, Gavin Bruni was cruising in relief of Sykora through his first two innings, but a walk to Edwin Amparo in the 6th started a two-run rally for Delmarva. Kevin Guerrero tripled him in to tie the game, and then Maikol Hernandez picked up the winning RBI on a sac fly to push the 'Birds over the top, 2-1.

In game two, Bryan Polanco turned in another quality start for Fredericksburg, allowing just one run in five innings. The only run scored against him was in the 3rd after back-to-back singles and a suicide squeeze bunt by Hernandez, who drove in the winning run in both games.

The Frednats rallied in the 6th inning of game two after a leadoff hit-by-pitch to Nick Peoples and a single by Dickerson, but Peoples was indecisively thrown out at third on Nate Rombach's pop up for a double play that killed the rally. Ben Vespi pitched the last two innings scoreless for the Shorebirds.

Fredericksburg is currently enduring a season-long six game losing streak, and will try to break it tomorrow at 7:05 pm as the series with Delmarva continues. RHP Alexander Meckley (1-3, 5.87 ERA) gets the ball for the FredNats.







