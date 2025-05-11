FredNats Walk 12, Lose Fourth Straight Game 15-5
May 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (15-17) lost the final four games of the series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (20-13), dropping Sunday's contest 15-5.
The FredNats used a season-high seven pitchers, starting with Davian Garcia, who combined to walk 12 Hillcat hitters. Garcia walked five in his start, allowing five earned runs across his four innings of work.
At one point in the fourth inning, the FredNats supplied Garcia with a 3-1 lead, but it didn't last long. He gave up two runs in the fourth and started the fifth with two walks before being pulled.
From there, the Hillcats gained a head of steam. Lynchburg scored 14 unanswered runs between the fourth and ninth innings, including seven in the ninth alone. Despite having the same number of hits as the FredNats, all of the free passes gave the Hillcats ample opportunity to pile on.
The FredNats launched their own mini rally in the ninth inning, scoring two runs with two outs on hits from Jorgelys Mota and Roismar Quintana, but it was too little, too late.
The FredNats lost the series 2-4 and will now head to Delmarva with game one starting at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday.
