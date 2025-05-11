Mudcats Shut out by Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers claimed the series finale from the Carolina Mudcats with a 3-0 shutout victory on Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Kannapolis (18-14) pushed across the first run of the game in the opening inning when Caleb Bonemer brought home Caleb Santos on a sacrifice fly.

The Cannon Ballers added to the lead in the seventh as Santos singled home a run for a 2-0 advantage.

Kannapolis scored their final run in the eighth when Bonemer scored on a wild pitch.

Carolina (22-10) had chances throughout the game but stranded nine runners on base and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Jesus Made recorded another multi-hit game for Carolina and has reached base safely in 24 consecutive games, the longest streak in the Carolina League

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 13 when they host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers first pitch is set for 6:30 P.M.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







