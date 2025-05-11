Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.11 at Charleston

May 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Charleston RiverDogs today at The Joe at 5:05 pm. RHP Tanner Jones (2-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jacob Kmatz (1-2, 4.50 ERA).

---

EARLY OFFENSE NOT ENOUGH IN 10-6 LOSS: The Fireflies bats were hot early, but it wasn't enough as the club fell 10-6 to the Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night at The Joe. Charleston drove ahead in the bottom of the fourth. Nathan Flewelling and J.D. Gonzalez hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. After recording the first out of the inning, Josh Hansell was pulled from the game. The RiverDogs had one run across and a runner aboard with a 4-3 lead when Fraynel Nova entered the game. Nova allowed the inherited run to score and three additional runs to come along. It ended a six-game scoreless streak for the right-handed pitcher and granted the RiverDogs a five-spot and an 8-3 lead heading to the fifth inning.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez is now second in the Carolina League in stolen bases with 31 on the season. He trails Tommy Hawke, who has 33. Gonzalez is also second to Hawke for the most runs scored in the League (29). Gonzalez also has the league's second-best batting average with a mark of .351.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Friday, Yunior Marte got his second win of the season behind five scoreless innings on the bump. During the start, the righty wrung up nine RiverDogs batters. It was a career-high for Marte, who's previous best was five strikeouts in a single game. It was also the most strikeouts in a single game for a Fireflies pitcher in 2025. He passed Josh Hansell and Tanner Jones who each have an eight punchout game this season.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies finished their 12-game homestand 9-3 against the Carolina Mudcats and Hickory Crawdads. The team has been red-hot at Segra Park this season, going 13-5 at home compared to a 6-8 record over their first nine road contests of the 2025 season.

RAKING RAMIREZ: Yesterday, Ramon Ramirez launched his second three-hit game of the season. It allowed him to push his on-base streak to eight-consecutive games. The righty is hitting .310 on the stretch that began May 1 with seven runs scored and an additional five RBI. Ramirez has an .877 OPS over the 33 plate appearances in the month of May. He is tied for the Carolina League lead with 25 RBI. His seven runs scored in May are tied for fourth-most in the league this month,

RUSSELL ROCKS: Despite an 0-5 performance Saturday, Stone Russell has shot out of the gates in May. He leads the league in doubles (4) and triples (2) and is tied for fifth in the Carolina League in RBI (7) across the first two weeks of the month. Overall, Russell is 10-33 (.303) with an .839 OPS during his first nine games of the month.

ACOSTA'S ACTION: Angel Acosta has the top batting average of any Fireflies bat in his last 10 games played. The second baseman is hitting .333 (11-33) since April 19. He has hits in seven of his last 10 games and has recorded three multi-hit games on the run.

FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS: Julio Rosario has been a constant stop out of the bullpen for Columbia this season. In his last five games, Rosario has a 1.74 ERA in 10.1 innings of work. Opponents are hitting .184 against him and he is 2-2 in save opportunities with one hold on the stretch.







