Delayed Steal Finishes Daring Comeback in Fayetteville Mother's Day Victory

May 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Despite trailing by three runs heading into the late stages, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (17-16) did not flinch. A four-run comeback, finished off with a delayed steal of home, sealed a 4-3 Mother's Day win over the Salem Red Sox (15-17) and secured a six-game series split.

The victory also closes out the Woodpeckers' 12-game homestand at 7-5, elevating them to third place in the North Division.

Early on, starting pitching held both lineups in check. An unearned run in the third inning proved to be the only blemish on Fayetteville starter Raimy Rodriguez's line as he put together his second dominant outing of the series. He scattered one hit and four walks in his four innings, striking out a season-high nine batters in a no-decision.

Following his departure, the Red Sox built out a middle-inning lead. Tallies in the fifth and sixth innings pushed their advantage to 3-0, forcing Fayetteville to hit the comeback trail.

In their next turn at bat, the Woodpeckers made up their entire deficit right away, using a three-run frame to tie the score. A Jancel Villarroel single and Oliver Carrillo walk placed runners on first and second base for Cam Fisher who promptly opened Fayetteville's account on a sharp single. Two batters later, Alberto Hernandez ripped a two-run double to the left-field corner, leveling the game at three apiece.

Anthony Cruz cooled the Salem bats down in the seventh and eighth innings out of the Fayetteville bullpen, setting the stage for the climax of their come-from-behind effort. Drew Brutcher singled and Carrillo walked, placing runners on the corners with two outs. As Esmil Valencia stood in, the duo pulled off a successful delayed steal of home, grabbing their first lead of the day in exciting fashion.

Facing two Salem pinch hitters in the top of the ninth, Cruz remained cool on the mound, firing a three-up, three-down inning to lock down the win.

Fayetteville has an off-day tomorrow before heading to Five County Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 PM for the first of six games against the Carolina Mudcats. They head back to Segra Stadium on May 20th to host the Lynchburg Hillcats for a six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET on Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday along with Reading Program Night presented by Jaggers where all participating children from schools & libraries can turn their provided bookmarks in these nights for a free ticket to the game.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/786524/final/box







