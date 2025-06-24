Ogando Fires Gem, Eighty Deuces Take Down GreenJackets
June 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Behind another outstanding Joan Ogando outing, the Fayetteville Eighty Deuces (1-3, 37-33) held the upper hand over the Augusta GreenJackets (1-3, 35-33), securing a 5-1 victory for their first of the second half.
Early on, the Fayetteville bats supplied Ogando a comfortable lead, putting up two runs in each of the first two innings. Hector Salas drew a throwing error on a successful double steal to open the scoring, and Esmil Valencia roped a base hit to finish off the pair in the bottom of the first. A Cesar Hernandez sacrifice fly and a Waner Luciano single matched it in the second, racing the Eighty Deuces ahead 4-0.
Pitching with the lead, Ogando mowed down the GreenJackets in short order. In his five-inning start, he kept the visitors off the board, allowing just two runs and two walks while striking out five en route to his fourth win of the season, his first as a starting pitcher.
Following his departure, the Eighty Deuces brought home just one more tally, a Valencia sacrifice fly, but the bullpen proved not to need more run support. The GreenJackets scratched across one run on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning, but that was the only blemish for either Dawil Almonte and Ryan Smith. They picked up where Ogando left off, nailing down the final 12 outs to finish off the series-opening victory.
Fayetteville goes back to work for game two of their six-game series against the GreenJackets on Wednesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Dylan Howard will make his Segra Stadium debut against RHP Justin Militello for Augusta. In addition to Dollar Dog Wednesday, it is also Bark in the Park presented by The Fayetteville Pet Resort & The Urban Dog. Fans can bring their pets to the ballpark and enjoy the game with their four-legged friends.
Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Ochia, FredNats Storm Back on Scorching Day to Beat Kannapolis, 10-9 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Silva Strikes out the Side in 12-1 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- Mudcats Drop Series Opener at Delmarva - Carolina Mudcats
- Ogando Fires Gem, Eighty Deuces Take Down GreenJackets - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 6.24 vs Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
- Segra Park Brings Back Tacos & Margarita Festival - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Woodpeckers Stories
- Ogando Fires Gem, Eighty Deuces Take Down GreenJackets
- Woodpeckers Lock up First Half Awards
- FredNats Sweep Woodpeckers in Sunday Doubleheader, Win Series
- Complete Performance Leads Los Guerreros to Shutout Victory
- Late Home Run Sinks Woodpeckers in Pitchers' Duel