Nine-Run First Inning Helps Pelicans to 12-1 Win over Fireflies

June 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Leonel Espinoza and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the dugout

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 12-1 on Tuesday evening at Segra Park.

The Pelicans (29-39) erupted in the first, capitalizing on wild pitches by Columbia starter Yeri Perez and a throwing error by shortstop Yandel Ricardo. Eli Lovich walked to score Leonel Espinoza, Ty Southisene reached on Ricardo's error to score Owen Ayers and Matt Halbach, and wild pitches scored Lovich and Southisene. Jose Escobar walked to score Southisene, Angel Cepeda doubled to score Escobar, and Espinoza tripled to drive in Eriandys Ramon, Cepeda, and Yahil Melendez, making it 9-0.

In the second, Escobar singled to score Halbach, who reached on a fielding error by left fielder Brennon McNair, pushing the lead to 10-0. Espinoza's seventh-inning single scored Escobar and Cepeda, finalizing the score at 12-1.

The Fireflies (36-34) scored their lone run in the fifth when Asbel Gonzalez walked to score McNair, making it 10-1. Columbia struggled offensively, going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine runners on base.

Myrtle Beach's Yoendris Gonzalez earned the win, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Starter Will Frisch threw 4.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits, and Luis Martinez-Gomez closed with 2.0 scoreless innings.

Columbia's Perez took the loss, allowing six runs (one earned) on one hit in 0.2 innings, with two wild pitches and two hit batters contributing to the early deficit.

Espinoza led the Pelicans, going 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs, while Cepeda went 2-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI. Halbach went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Escobar drove in a run.

For Columbia, Daniel Becker went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. The Pelicans went 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine runners on base, while Columbia's four errors, including miscues by Ricardo, McNair, and Josi Novas, proved costly.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) at 7:05 E.T. on Wednesday, June 24. LHP Ethan Flanagan (0-0, 1.80) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Jordan Woods (2-4, 5.48) for Columbia.

