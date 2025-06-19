Fayetteville Erases Four-Run Deficit to Down Myrtle Beach, 5-4
June 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-4 on Thursday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.
The Pelicans (25-39) struck first in the second when Christian Olivo singled to score Eriandys Ramon, making it 1-0.
They extended their lead in the third with Leonel Espinoza's single scoring Yahil Melendez, Matt Halbach's double scoring Espinoza, and Jose Escobar's double scoring Halbach, pushing the score to 4-0.
The Woodpeckers (36-30) began their comeback in the fifth when Kedaur Trujillo singled to score Nehomar Ochoa Jr., cutting the deficit to 4-1.
In the sixth, Alberto Hernandez singled to score Jancel Villarroel, and Waner Luciano's sacrifice fly scored Cesar Hernandez, making it 4-3.
Fayetteville took the lead in the seventh when Hector Salas singled to score Cam Fisher, and Villarroel singled to score Trujillo, giving the Woodpeckers a 5-4 edge.
Fayetteville's Luis Rodriguez (2-0) earned the win, pitching 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Dawil Almonte secured the save, facing the minimum in the ninth.
Myrtle Beach's Brayden Spears (0-6) took the loss and a blown save, allowing two runs on three hits over 2.0 innings.
Pelicans starter Ethan Flanagan pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in his Single-A debut.
Melendez led the Pelicans, going 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored, while Halbach and Escobar each had a double and an RBI. The Pelicans went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight runners on base, while Fayetteville went 4-for-7, leaving five.
The Pelicans continue a six-game home series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) at 7:05 E.T. on Friday, June 20. LHP Cole Reynolds (3-2, 4.86) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Ramsey David (3-3, 3.21) for Fayetteville.
