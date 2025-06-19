Shorebirds End First Half with Come-From-Behind Win in Hickory

HICKORY, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-39) wrapped up the first half of the regular season with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory against the Hickory Crawdads (33-32).

After a scoreless first two innings, Hickory took the lead with a solo home run from Marcos Torres, his second homer of the series, making it 1-0. They added another run that inning on a wild pitch as Devin Fitz-Gerald crossed the plate, putting Delmarva behind 2-0.

Hickory extended its lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Antonis Macias.

The Shorebirds scored their first run in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI groundout by Elis Cuevas, scoring Nate George to make it a 3-1 game.

They narrowed the deficit to one in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly by Fernando Peguero, bringing Andrés Nolaya home from third base to make it 3-2.

In the next half-inning, the Crawdads scored an unearned run on a wild pitch, extending their lead to two at 4-2.

Delmarva's comeback effort took off in the eighth as they pulled back to within one on an RBI double by Braylin Tavera. With runners at second and third, Luis Almeyda delivered in the clutch with a two-run double on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, scoring Elis Cuevas and Tavera to give the Shorebirds their first lead of the game at 5-4.

That proved to be enough for Jacob Cravey, who put together a strong five-inning performance out of the bullpen, limiting the Crawdads to two runs (one earned) on just one hit while matching his career high with seven strikeouts. He struck out the side in the final inning, securing a 5-4 comeback win for Delmarva.

Jacob Cravey (4-3) secured the win in relief, while Dalton Pence (3-1) took the loss for Hickory.

The second half of the regular season begins on Friday with Evan Yates taking the mound against Garrett Horn in his Single-A debut. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.







