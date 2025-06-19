FredNats End First Half on a Good Note with 5-3 Win

June 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (30-35) won their final game of the first half 5-3 over the Salem Red Sox (26-38) behind an early offensive ambush and six strong innings from Bryan Polanco.

After not scoring in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, the FredNats didn't wait around on Thursday. They scored a run instantly in the first inning against Devin Futrell, when Nick Peoples slashed a double into the gap in right-center field. They cashed in for three more in the second on Francesco Barbieri's first career single-A hit, a two-RBI triple that turned into four bases when the throw to third sailed into Salem's dugout.

That gave Fredericksburg starter Bryan Polanco an early 4-0 lead and he fully ran with it. Polanco, fresh off of a career-high 10 strikeouts in Fayetteville, dominated again, tossing six innings of one-run ball and tallying another five K's. Polanco started on Opening Day for the FredNats and finished the first half as well, dropping his ERA to 3.96 after allowing just four hits.

The FredNats added insurance in the ninth inning, with a single from Randal Diaz to extend his hit streak to 11 games and a sacrifice fly from Roismar Quintana. The 5-1 cushion proved to be enough, as Fredericksburg weathered the storm of a two-run Salem rally to take game three of the series 5-3.

Polanco (4-5) got the win, with Futrell (0-2) getting the loss. After finishing the first half in fourth place in the Carolina League North, the schedule resets for the FredNats Friday, who look to get off to a good start in a potential playoff push with Alexander Meckley (3-5, 4.47) on the mound in the fourth game of the series with a 6:35 start.







Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.