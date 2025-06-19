RiverDogs Announce Kids Eat Free Promotion for June 25

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have announced their Wicked Weed Wildcard Wednesday theme for their game on June 25 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park: Kids eat free night.

All kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a free hot dog and bag of chips, as the RiverDogs host the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Single-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Families can enjoy dinner with a ballgame view, as first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Fans should plan to arrive on time, as vouchers are redeemable through the third inning.

The RiverDogs will also celebrate beer vendor Nate Crowe's 30 years with the team by bringing back some of his in-game antics from the 1990s and 2000s that were a Riley Park staple.

To purchase tickets and to view the full promotional calendar, visit RiverDogs.com.







