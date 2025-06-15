RiverDogs and Augusta Battle to Doubleheader Split

Charleston, SC - Charleston catcher Nathan Flewelling drove in six runs in two games as the RiverDogs and Augusta split a closely contested doubleheader on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. The RiverDogs took game one 7-4, while Augusta picked up a 9-6 win in the nightcap in front of 5,123 fans on Father's Day.

The contests were defined by walks, as the two clubs combined for 34 walks across the two contests.

After Columbia's victory over Kannapolis earlier in the day, Charleston (32-31) closes the week two games behind the first-place Fireflies with three games remaining in the first half.

In game one, the RiverDogs seized control early, jumping on Braves No. 1 prospect Cam Caminiti. After a Narciso Polanco leadoff single, Flewelling put the RiverDogs ahead 1-0 on an opposite field RBI single.

The lead doubled to 2-0 with Jose Perez's infield RBI knock in the second.

After allowing a run on a wild pitch in the third, Caminiti exited the game with Augusta's trainer after just 2.1 innings.

On the other side of the book, RiverDogs starter Jose Urbina was dominant. Urbina struck out six, allowing just one run in the fourth inning on a wild pitch, to eventually earn the victory.

Charleston seemingly put the game away in the bottom of the sixth, pushing the lead to 7-1 with three runs - highlighted by a 2-RBI single from Flewelling.

However, Augusta chipped into the lead in their last at bat, scoring three runs on three hits. Owen Carey narrowed the game to 7-4 with a two-RBI knock, bringing the potential tying run to the plate. Jonathan Russell stopped the damage there, striking out back-to-back batters to seal the win.

In game two, it was Augusta who pounced early. The GreenJackets loaded the bases in the top of the first against Jacob Kmatz and scored on a 6-4-3 double play to strike first.

In the second inning, Leiker Figueroa lined an RBI single and John Gil followed with an RBI double to grow the deficit to 3-0.

Kmatz appeared to bounce back by retiring the first two batters in the third, but his command faltered as rain began to fall. The righty issued four consecutive walks to make it 4-0 Augusta and was removed from the contest after just 2.2 innings.

David Rodriguez kept Charleston in check, retiring all nine batters the first time through the lineup. Unfortunately for him, he didn't get a chance to continue past the third, as the umpires called for a lightning delay in the middle of the fourth inning.

After an hour and 13-minute delay, action resumed just past 8:00 p.m., and the RiverDogs' offensive wheels began to turn.

The first four RiverDogs hitters walked out of the delay, including a bases-loaded walk from Flewelling that made it 4-1. The rally was paused there, as Justin Long struck out the next two batters and was removed for Reibyn Corona, who struck out Ricardo Gonzalez to end the inning.

Charleston picked up the comeback in the fifth. With two outs and runners on second and third, Connor Hujsak lined a 2-RBI single to left, trimming the deficit to 4-3. Then, in a full count, Flewelling came through again, punching an RBI double into the left field corner to knot the game at four.

The GreenJackets got the last laugh with a big response in the top of the sixth. Augusta worked four walks in the inning, including a bases loaded pass to Mason Guerra to put the GreenJackets back ahead 5-4.

The inning's lone hit was a big one: a grand slam by Douglas Glod that ballooned the lead to 9-4.

The RiverDogs didn't go quietly, scoring twice in the seventh to narrow the contest to 9-6, but couldn't muster any more late-night offense.

Ballpark fun: It was a busy day at the ballpark, as many dads celebrated Father's Day at Faith and Family Night at the Joe. The first 500 fans received a six-can cooler, courtesy of Charleston Southern. In between games, RiverDogs Executive Chairman and principal owner Marv Goldklang, and former local players Steve Arrington, Michael Kohn and Chris McGuinness were inducted into the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame.

The RiverDogs wrap up the first half of the season and begin the second half on the road at Kannapolis, beginning Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The RiverDogs return to Charleston for a six-game homestand June 24-29.

