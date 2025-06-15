Hillcats Clinch First Half Crown with Sweep of Carolina

June 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release









Lynchburg Hillcats celebrate the Carolina League North Division first half title

(Lynchburg Hillcats) Lynchburg Hillcats celebrate the Carolina League North Division first half title(Lynchburg Hillcats)

The Lynchburg Hillcats celebrated the first-half crown with a heart-racing 2-1 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Sunday afternoon.

Coming into the series, the Hillcats needed to sweep the series to clinch on their home field. Facing the division leaders since the start of the season, Lynchburg rattled off six in a row at home to take the title. In addition, they extended their season-high win streak to nine games.

For Lynchburg, it will be their first postseason appearance since 2022.

Lynchburg would do early damage in the first inning. Despite losing their leadoff runner on a failed double steal, the Hillcats would still score two on a Luis Merejo two-run single up-the-middle.

From there, it became a pitcher's duel. Lynchburg and Carolina each had opportunities with runner's in scoring position, but each time, they came up empty.

It was not until the seventh inning when Carolina would scratch across their first run. After a triple from Reece Walling off the center field wall, he would scamper home on a wild pitch, cutting the deficit to one.

Carolina would have another chance in the eighth with a runner in scoring position, but Luis Flores would strike out the final two batters of the inning to leave the runner stranded.

Then in the ninth, after two quick outs, an error allowed Carolina another runner in scoring position. With Jesus Made at the plate, he would ground sharply to third. Alberto Mendez gathered and rifled a dart to Robert Lopez at first to clinch the first half title.

The party commenced and the champagne flew as Lynchburg secured their first postseason trip since 2022, which will begin on Tuesday, September 9. Ticket information for the Divisional Round will be provided at a later date.

Lynchburg travels down to Augusta and Charleston over the next two weeks before returning to face Salem July 1-6 at Bank of the James Stadium. Tickets to see the first half champs are on sale at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.