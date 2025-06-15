Mudcats Swept at Lynchburg

June 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







LYNCHBURG, V.A. - The Lynchburg Hillcats won their ninth straight game as they swept the Carolina Mudcats 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg (41-22) struck first with a pair of runs in the opening inning on a Luis Merejo two-run single to take the early advantage.

Carolina (35-26) broke through for their only run of the game in the seventh on a wild pitch which allowed Reece Walling to trot home and cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

The Mudcats had a chance to tie the game in the ninth when Yannic Walther reached second base on a throwing error but was stranded as Lynchburg completed the series sweep with a 2-1 victory.

Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday night at 6:30 P.M. when they open a six-game series against the Columbia Fireflies.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.